Infinix Zero 5 Review: Dual Back Camera With Stupendous Memory

Infinix Zero 5 smartphone is heavily endowed with high specifications making it the topmost model of all infinix devices. This and many other devices such as the Zero, Note, Hot series positionsinfinix as the market leader.

If you’re a keen photographer, there’s nothing else more practical compared to infinixzero5 whichhas impressive features to trigger your taste and satisfaction.

The infinix zero5 which was launched in November 2017 offers major upgrades in speed, memory, design, display and camera upgrades helps you easily navigate through your device.

Camera

Good camera has aided in the growth of fashion and creative sense, and without a sharp camera one may lose the excitement in taking pictures irrespective of how photogenic he/she appears.

The camera precision of the Zero5 is superb and it practically captures scenes with impressive sharpness by the click of the shutter key.The device 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 16-megapixel front has been improved to provide optimized snapshot with sharp details.

People who are photogenic like me can never compromise on the camera quality when purchasing a new smart device and the Zero5with the help of some pre-installed camera features like auto-focus, face detection, phase detection, beautifier and more gives stunning pictures.

Zero 5 entrance is the first amongst infinix devices to come with dual back camera setup and optical zoom feature which helps you pick far objects at close shots.

Speed

The powerfulOcta-core processor powered by2.6 GHzMediatekHelio P25 gives high processing speed. The On-board RAM capacity of 6GB which is really commendable, multi-tasking on a device with ample RAM size.

The multi-tasking capacity of the device opens up to 30 apps at the same time without slowing the performance of the device. Unlike other devices, the system does not overheat when running several applications or opening large files.

Storage Capacity

The Infinix Zero5 64GB Internal storage is the biggest storage capacity of all the infinix devicesand if requires more storage space, the ROM can be expanded to up to 128GB via external SD card.

Good camera is conterminous with huge storage capacity which is the next most important requirement by mobile phone aficionados. The Zero5 device setup has taken the troubles of selfie freaks with a stupendous memory and storage capacity to fade out the low memory devices.

Battery

There has been an upgrade in the battery life as it comes with a 4350mAh, bigger than Zero4 and Zero4 Plus. The Infinix Zero 5 runs Android 7.0 and is powered by XOS 3.0.

One of the most disturbing facts about some of the devices is the troubles in carrying a charger along in order to power your device anytime it runs on low battery. Good camera and huge storage like the zero5 require enough battery to perform the huge tasks and keep you connected at all times.

Design

Colour defines perfection. Comparatively the Zero5 comes with a more alluring color in Gold, Matte Black and Apple Red colors whereas the Zero4 is also available in Grey, Gold, Filet Brown and Pink.

The Zero 5 finishes with metal body and a very astounding design but not very unique because similar design can be found in some Huawei flagships. The smooth screen which is designed with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 has anti-scratch abilities which has strong collision resistance capacity and keeps the phone’s screen always new.

Security

The phone comes with a 5.98-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. The device’s fingerprint scanner which is positioned at the back below the camera region, apart from serving as a more convenient phone unlock system for the Zero 5, also serve for more security purposes for the device. The Infinix smartphone is a dual Micro SIM Android phone and supports dual standby with 4G network option.

The fingerprint scanner can be used to take shops mostly convenient for selfies, record phone during conversation and navigate through pictures.

Other excellent features include the anti-theft system, flexible screen split mode and new smart interaction provide lots of fun and secure all your documents and images.