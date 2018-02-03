Central Region To Prioritise Sanitation

Mr Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister, has said he would ensure that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) prioritises good sanitation in districts of the Region.

He said the RCC has, therefore, set-up sanitation committee to monitor and evaluate activities of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to know their status on sanitation.

Mr Duncan made the remark when he addressed the Central Regional heads of decentralised departments at a meeting in Cape Coast at the weekend.

He said the Sanitation Committee would not spare any district, which would perform poorly in sanitation and that those districts would be named and shamed to awaken others from their slumber.

The Minister said: 'Environmental health and sanitation matters should not be joked with.'

Mr Duncan, who was flanked by his Deputy, Mr Thomas Adjei Baffoe, at the function, raised concerns about the poor performance of public school students, resulting in their not gaining admission to some elite schools in Cape Coast.

'I was shocked to read from a report of the Central Regional Directorate of Education that in 2014 no public school candidate was able to gain admission to Wesley Girls and Holy Child Senior High schools due to abysmal performance,' he said.

He, therefore, charged stakeholders including teachers, directors of education, parents and old students to ensure that the trend was reversed.

Touching on agriculture, the Minister called on the directors of agriculture and the extension officers in the Region to intensify their work to increase food production to meet the demands of the people.

Mr Duncan said the Regional Police Command was also doing its best to reduce criminal activities in the Region to ensure peace and stability among the citizenry.

He said the issue of chieftaincy disputes were gradually reducing and appealed to kingmakers and heads of clans to approach the RCC for amicable resolution to their chieftaincy matters to ensure peaceful co-existence.