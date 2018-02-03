MTN/Suncity Reading Project Receives Commendation

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sunyani, Dr. Evelyn Kumi Richardson has eulogized the organizers of MTN/Suncity Reading Clubs for organizing the educational programme.

Dr. Kumi Richardson, who visited the participants of the MTN/SuncityReading Clubs on Saturday, could not hide her joy about the project.“I am impressed. In fact I am very happy that these children are willingly spending their time to read. They came from different schools but the cordiality among them is a good thing that will serve a good purpose for us. If not for this project, these children would have indulged themselves into something which wouldn’t be beneficial—but reading will boost their confidence and improve their proficiency in the English language,” she said.

“It is a pleasure to have two sessions in my municipality. I am grateful to the organizers for the initiative. God bless them and we will always support such projects. The Sunyani MCE praised the organizers on their efforts to help improve education in the municipality.

In addition, Dr. Evelyn Kumi Richardson reiterated government’s commitment to improve education in the country.“Education is something that the government holds in high esteem and we will do anything to support such projects. We are ready topartner institutions that embarkon projects which seek to improve education in the municipality,” she stated.

The MTN Reading Clubs initiative falls directly within the MTN Ghana Foundation’s focus area of education. The aim of the reading club is to improve teaching and learning at the basic school level. The first two editions of the MTN Reading Clubs, held in Accra and the third in Tamale, impacted over 1500 school children directly and 2000 parents, teachers and students indirectly.

The MTN Ghana sponsored project is being spearheaded by Suncity Radio in the BrongAhafo region. Five communities in the Brong Ahafo Region are beneficiaries of the project which seeks to rekindle interest in reading among the participants.The reading clubs are centered at Sunyani, Fiapre, Odumase, Chiraa and Abesim.

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment.

From inception to December 2016, the Foundation had undertaken 142 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include: construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital.

Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research.

Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include: the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of TizaaDini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.

For more information visit http://www.mtn.com.gh/about-mtn/community/mtn-ghana-foundation.