ICT Centre Commissioned At Assin Manso Community

Idea Africa, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), has inaugurated an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre and library complex at Assin Manso in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The project was done in collaboration with the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) with support from the traditional authorities and the District Assembly.

The multi-purpose facility has a classroom, reading room, conference hall, wash room and a computer laboratory, which would be stocked with more than 50 computers installed with eBooks covering various subjects.

The facility is expected to provide access and training to residents in and around Manso to bridge the digital divide that placed information and opportunities out of reach of most residents in the area.

The edifice, a priority identified by the community, started in 2011 with the community members and youth volunteers laying the foundation.

Skilled labour and other materials were funded by the NGO with support from Christ Apostolic Church and the community.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Wisdom Kafui Donu, Co-Founder and Country Director of Idea Africa, said the project had the potential to link up marketing and employment opportunities outside the community and nurture individual talents and skills necessary to bring about development in the community.

He urged residents to make good use of the facility to access world ideas to bring about the needed change in the community.

Mr Kafui-Donu underscored the importance of computer literacy in the fast developing world and appealed to the youth to make good use of the ICT Centre.

He noted that ICT enhanced the proficiency of students in various subjects and commended the stakeholders for the facility, especially the volunteering spirit and commitment of the community.

Mr Isaac Gyamerah, the Public Relations Officer of the Manso Christ Apostolic Church, was full of praise for the NGO for helping to extend the tentacles of ICT education.

He called for increased investments from Government and NGOs in the provision of education infrastructure and other logistics to enhance teaching and learning.

Some parents, teachers and school children in the community could not hide their joy when the NGO formerly handed-over the centre to the community.

Scores of traders and other residents in the area, mainly farmers, abandoned their economic and social activities to attend the historic ceremony and to demonstrate their appreciation to the donors.