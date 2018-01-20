31st Stakeholders Meeting Of Akyempim Rural Bank

The Akyempim Rural Bank in the Central Region, has held its 31st Annual Shareholders Meeting at Gomoa-Dawurampong to discuss issues bothering the operational challenges facing the Bank.

The Board Members and some of the Shareholders who attended the meeting notwithstanding the tough Economic challenges the Bank had been grappling with within the past three years, an appreciable number of Shareholders attended the meeting and made useful contributions towards finding lasting solution to problems confronting the Bank.

Addressing them, Mr. Alex Cofie, chairman of the re-constituted board of Directors of the Bank repeated the assurance to the cherished customers and Shareholders of the Bank that monies they have saved with the bank would, by all means, be paid to individuals and groups who made such useful contributions to enhance the operations of the bank under the previous management.

Mr Cofie said that vigorous investigations were still underway, and as soon as the investigations were completed former workers of the Bank found culpable would be made to face the full rigors of the law.

Mr. Stephen K. Bedu, the new General Manager of the Bank, announced that a long-term special educational campaign has been initiated by the management to continuously and properly sensitize the public, especially farmers, fishermen, fishmongers, artisans, petty traders and workers in the catchment areas of the bank on the objectives of the Bank.

Representatives from the Apex and the Association of Rural and Community Banks who participated, also stressed the need for the new management and board of directors of the Bank to work harder to redeem the sinking image of the bank.

Shareholders who attended the meeting urged the new management of the bank and board members to strive to live up to expectation to sustain their faith, trust, and confidence in the bank which was once rated among the best Rural Banks in the country.

The Shareholders appealed to investors in the country to come to aid of the Akyempim rural bank at this crucial situation to enable thousands of farmers, fishermen, fishmongers, artisans, petty traders and government employees in the catchment areas of the bank to benefit from the dedicated and committed services being rendered to them by the new management of bank.