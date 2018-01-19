COPEC – Shut Your NDC Beak; Your Integrity is Questionable

It seems to me that idiots have still not learnt to zip their serpentine tongues in their elephantine mouths. To say that COPEC is doing the bidding of the NDC is justifiable, as I deem it, and as clear as the grey of an impending flatulent storm. You see, when COPEC’s superiors, the NDC, were in Power, government never allowed the nation any rest. The masters of corruption in close consultation with COPEC decided to remove the subsidies from fuel and add more taxes to it. Today, under the supersonic presidency of H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, some of the taxes have been discontinued, and others reduced.

However, since the removal of subsidies by the NDC, making Ghanaians more vulnerable to the tempests of international trade that determine the prices of fuel, same have seen more of a pendulum effect, ding-donging to and fro with the market ebbs and tides. So the phenomenon we see today is the rippling result of the incompetent performance of the NDC to which many COPEC fellows have allegiance to.

What is “this man” , Honourable Minister for Energy Boakye Agyarko, expected to do, huh? Tell us you miserable disrespectful nation wreckers! “This man” hit the ground running since his appointment and has cancelled “Dumsor” from our lives. Hello! Your darkness has been lit up by his prudent measures that a whole buffoonish NDC machinery could not bring itself to resolve. “This man” has initiated a transfer from the conventional fuel powered electricity generation system to a green system of recyclable energy. “This man” has saved the nation billions of US Dollars in bad NDC contracts that were causing a heavy drain on the State. “This man” is on course, delivering in the shortest period of time what COPEC could not bring itself to force the two term NDC government to do.

They can claim whatever nonsense they want to, but the government of Nana Akufo-Addo will not capitulate to the fake might of COPEC diaper babies. It seems they have nothing better to advise the government except shriek like a wounded hyena chased by the lion king.

Boaky Agyarko is doing a mighty job. In fact, the propaganda against him started before his vetting in Parliament when liars and babies with sharp teeth attempted the disgraceful bribery saga. It seems to me that forgeries are an essential ploy of the opposition, and the loud barking like that of COPEC’s a major catalyst to amplify the propaganda. So their zombie-styled harassment will not deter any well-meaning Ghanaian as it will not ruffle the government. We will remain unmoved in COPEC’s storm-in-the-tea-cup like Trump’s blonde wig does not move in a hurricane!

The President is content with Hon Boakye Agyarko, and if there are any concerns, Nana Akufo-Addo will surely address them. He’s very much on top of issues. So COPEC just #ShutUp