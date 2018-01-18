The President's Media Encounter: Journalists Were Robbed Of Time

Media watchdog, Media Foundation for West Africa ( MFWA), has recommended journalists are allowed more time to ask questions at the next media encounter expected in the next half of the year.

Executive Director, Suleman Braimah, said the Information Ministry, which organises the encounters, can free up more time by cutting out the President's monologue which lasted 40minutes out of the about two-hour encounter.

The President left the rest of the time for 20 journalists to ask one question each.

Journalists have been criticised for failing to ask quality questions from the limited time made available to them. In a press statement analysing the event, the MFWA shared in the criticism and pointed to three questions that were below par.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show Thursday, the MFWA also faulted the Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, who repeatedly urged the journalist to be brisk because the President has "other important things" to attend to.

The Executive Director said the Minister created the impression, the media encounter was "less important".

He said everybody in the room is aware of the President's busy schedule and did not need the constant repetition of the reminder.

Sulemana Braimah was happy with the novel addition of bringing journalists from other regions and the effort to allow more women to ask questions.

The media encounter is the President's second since his ascension to power in January 2017.