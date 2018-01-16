Marketer In Police Grips For Defrauding Customers

A former employee of La Bianca Company Limited, a leading frozen foods distributor in Ghana has been arrested at Pokuase after several months of hiding.

Davies Ebo Ninson, a former head of Sales and Marketing of the Company is alleged to have defrauded unsuspecting customers of the company and his employers to the tune of over Ghâ‚µ2 Million.

Mr. Ninson who had previously worked with the Barclays Bank resigned from the company on similar allegations of fraud while investigations were ongoing.

A Police tip-off from one of his victims led to his arrest on Thursday, January 11, 2018. He is currently in the custody of the Harbor Police station, assisting the police with further investigations.

Davies Ebo Ninson will soon be arraigned before court.