DCE Commends Prestea-Enyinam Chief For Championing Community Development

The DCE for Prestea Huni Valley District, Hon. Mozart K. Owuh, together with the MP, Wassa Hemma Hon. Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Esq. have commended Prestea-Enyinam community chief for being a good ambassador for development.

The DCE who was present today at Enyinam remarked, “what Nana Kwame Danso II and his people have done is something that needs to be commended. I will urge all communities to emulate this”. “These things bring the community together for one common goal, leading to development” he added.

The chief of Prestea-Enyinam, Nana Kwame Danso II, and his people organized fourth annual Thanksgiving and fundraising service with the objective of ‘fostering community cohesion and raising funds for the building of an ultra-modern community center’ for the people of Enyinam.

The programme which lasted from Thursday, 11/01/2018-Sunday, 14/01/2017 is the fourth time such annual occasion has been organized. The programme included sanitation work, in Enyinam community which took place on Thursday, followed by football competition between married and single which took place on Saturday, and finally climaxed today, Sunday with community Thanksgiving and fundraising service.

The DCE, who was enthused at how the community members were contributing financially towards the building of the community center could not wait but presented “an envelope” of an undisclosed amount to the community to help them realize their dream. The Coordinators of Prestea and some constituency executives accompanied the DCE.

The DCE also pledged the support of the Prestea Huni-Valley District Assembly and admonished that, the MP, Wassa Hemma Hon. Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Esq., who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources is on a national assignment to New Dehli, and she is also proud of what the Chief has done and is in total support of such adventure.