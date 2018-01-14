St Vincent College Of Education Yendi, Holds 2nd Matriculation

The St Vincent college of education in Yendi on Saturday, January 12, 2018 held it’s second matriculation to usher in newly admitted students to the college.

The event which took place on the premises of the college saw the presence of parents, teachers, chiefs, religious clergy among others.

In his welcome address, the principal of the college, Dr Erasmus Norviewu Mortty called on the students to exercise restraint concerning their allowances as management of the school were in talks with leaders of the ministry of education and the students Loan Trust to ensure that, they get their share of the students allowances promised by government.

The delay in paying students of the college their allowance has been an issue in the school with some of the students went rampaging recently.

Many Teacher Training Colleges in the country have received their trainee allowances whilst others including the St Vincent College still waiting.

But the principal who was addressing parents and newly admitted students to the college on Saturday morning said a meeting to clarify circumstances surrounding the delay in releasing the allowance to the students of the college was held between the school and leadership of the Students Loan Trust to ensure that, the students get their allowance soon.

“Yes, the famous students’ allowances for our students are seriously being worked on, and even this week, precisely, on Thursday 11th January 2018, a special meeting was conducted by Princof, the association of principals of CoEs to ready our students’ verified results cards for recommendation to STUDENTS LOAN TRUST for the payment of their allowances” he said

Speaking on some of the challenges facing the college, St. Erasmus indicated that, the college lacks infrastructure, stretching from lecture halls to dining and auditorium which denies the school from admitting many prospective applicants

He advised both the newly admitted and old students of the college to be of good behavior as the college was being run on a foundation of discipline. According to him, the College is a Catholic school which is governed by Christian rules, and so the need for all students to obey and respect it.

“Catholic training also includes common Christian religious worship as students, use of Catholic Christian prayers, participating in Catholic Holy Mass, and dignifying respect of all, including those we may despise” he stated

“The rules and regulations in respect of general conduct, dress code, academic and moral discipline responsible religious solidarity must be strictly adhered to at all times without fail as any breach of any of these will attract appropriate disciplinary sanction/punishment” he emphasized

He also announced the support the college was getting from its partners from Australia.

According to him, the ‘Catholic mission’ in Australia was constructing an 800 capacity Auditorium, six classrooms in one story block, and 60 capacity girls hostel to ease the suffering of the school in terms of infrastructure.

On his part, the MCE for Yendi, Hon. Alhaji Hammed Yussuf pledged government’s support to the training of teachers in the country.

According to the MCE, training of teachers forms part of efforts by the government to stem the brain drain of trained professional teachers in Ghana.

He also encouraged the matriculants to study hard so that the nation can benefit from what they will learn from the college.

He said the government was committed to restoring trainee teacher allowances to argument efforts of parents in ensuring successful completion of training teachers across the country.

The event was attended by parents, friends, and sympathizers of the matriculants.

Also present were; government officials, politicians, religious clergy, chiefs, the media among others.

In all, a total of 153 students were being admitted for the 2017-2018 Accadamic year.