Entrepreneurship Should Be Priotorised To Turnaround Africa's Economic Fortunes

The Passionate Africa Leadership Institute (PALI) for Leadership and People Development, says for Africa to experience a turnaround in its economic fortunes and industrialisation drive, it must prioritise entrepreneurship and innovation among the youth.

In a statement issued by the Institute and signed by Sir Frank Paa Kumi, the Director of PALI and Convenor of the Annual New Year School, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Wednesday, said it would use this year's platform to focus on breeding innovators and entrepreneurs, who would occupy the existing vacuum in Africa's industrial space.

It said the annual non-conventional learning platform was intended to complement traditional tools of knowledge transfer.

The four-day event would take off from Wednesday, January 10, to Saturday, January 13, 2018, and would find answers to crucial issues such as staying healthy, and prepare participants to be emotionally, psychologically, physically and spiritually sound and connected in their journey to entrepreneurship, it said.

The statement said the platform would provide opportunity for Terry Duperon, an inventor and accomplished entrepreneur, to inspire and stimulate participants to bring their business ideas into reality.

The PALI is a development institute with focus on promoting social accountability and policy advocacy for effective natural capital governance.

It also intends to groom and empower future leaders as well as engaging community actors through institutional engagements, innovative approaches and creative learning models.