Koku Torseafa Should Have Availed Himself To Victor Smith For Proper Tutorials About The Rawlings If He Indeed Wanted To Learn About Them

Former President Jerry John Rawlings and Victor Smith, Former Ghana High Commissioner to the UK

Koku Torseafa, just like many others have been misled and conveniently reduced to hero-worshippers and nothing more. In his recent article, he claimed he had been schooled about Mr. Rawlings and wife.

Many questions arise for answers here. Who taught him about Rawlings and wife? What were some of the things learnt about Mr. Rawlings that have motivated him to worship them anyway? Was he taught that Mr. Rawlings is known to have been at loggerheads with most of those who have helped him to achieve his own political dreams? Examples like Dr.kwesi Botwey, Mr. Ato Ahwoi, Prof. Mills, President John Mahama and Victor Smith, abound. Did he also learn about the reasons for which Rawlings always found faults with other politicians and not himself nor his wife? Was he taught also that Rawlings is at a dead end and that President Mahama has the grassroot support now? These are questions that this empty braggart will not find answers to.

If Koku Torseafa is unaware, Victor Smith was not just taught about the Rawlingses but rather lived and served them for a good number of years. He knows the Rawlings family more than enough to talk about them. But again, the factors that made Mr. Rawlings find fault with all others that helped him, again reared its head between them.

It did not just end with Victor Smith but persisted against late Professor Mills (may his gentle soul rest in peace) and President John Mahama as well. Koku torseafa should have read the wisdom professed by Victor Smith to President Rawlings and accordingly advised his master.

Indeed, Victor Smith should have been the one to lecture Koku if indeed he wanted to know more about Mr. Rawlings and wife.

Did Koku Torseafa pride himself as a Fellow of the Social Democratic Institute? How intriguing it is to discover that his whole piece was made up of other writers’ quotes without references to them. Has his servitude to president Rawlings blinded him to walk in the offensive path that Akufo Addo has carved? It’s exactly a year now that President Akufo Addo plagiarized significant portions of his inaugural address without being "aware". It wasnt expected that a man claiming to be a close friend and most faithful disciple of Mr. Rawlings, would commit this same atrocious academic offence. He conveniently plagiarised the Atharva Veda which is known to be the knowledge storehouse in Hinduism by the quotation; O Victor Smith! I ordain for you to have concordance in your hearts, unanimity in your mind and freedom from hatred, the fragrance of flowers spreads in the direction of the wind but the goodness of a person spreads in all direction

This is totally unacceptable in the academic world and we entreat him to seek proper academic tutorials.

Winston Mills-Lamptey

Deputy Convener

Eastern Forum Network (EFN)

0244532852 / 0244132566