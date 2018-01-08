Planting For Food And Jobs: The Case of Poor Warehousing.

A citizen, not a spectator, is the generic portfolio H.E. President Akufo Addo accorded all Ghanaians on 7th January, 2017 with no V8 Landcruiser or fat salary, but a pleasant benefit of freedom to express our opinions.

By virtue of the above portfolio, I have every right to open my wide bucal cavity to communicate my opinion on issues that drives my income tax above social security controbution.

Planting for food and Jobs, a very wise agenda that could end up a mere political gimmick due to gross failure or absence of proper supply chain initiatives. Post-harvests loss for food is rampant within supply chain, and this often falls in the domain of warehouse, warehousing standards and product integrity as part of inventory management.

A collage of pictorial evidence of a planting for food and jobs warehouse I sighted on facebook has ignited my doubts on the seriousness of the stakeholders and custodians of the program. Beautifully mounted billboard which adds absolutely zero value, but with a questionable warehouse and warehousing standard with a tendency to make the warehouse a 5star Callosobruchus maculatus (beetle) "Kempiski".

The collage serves as my better and further particulars. Cereals like every food product have conditions with regards to temperature and humidity under which it should be stored. Yes, Coleoptera like the

Callosobruchus maculatus is a foe to cereal storage, and the antidotes to battle their infestation are good housekeeping, and compliance to temperature and humidity standards as well as regular fumigation among others.

The warehouse in the collage, if truth certifies as one of the warehouses for the planting for food and jobs, then, I am sorry, it fails the test for standards. A brief excogitation and fair perusal of the collage in question, reveals poor ventilation, zero extractor fans, zero beetle traps, zero hygrometer, poor housekeeping, and poorly arrange stocks. If care is not taken, we would plant, harvest, and during storage, everything would come to zero.

Yes, citizen, not a spectator, I have expressed my opinion without an iota of gasconading attitude. I, therefore, expect no schizophrenic paranoid comments or response from the "hero worshipers" of government.

If I deviated in your opinion, do remember, opinions are like noses, but I would gladly welcome a debate on the subject.

I am waiting for the forensic audit report for then Central Medical Stores.