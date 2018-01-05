Viral Photos: US Soldiers Eating Python Meat In Ghana

Some soldiers from the U.S Army were captured on camera while queuing to feast on python meat. The U.S soldiers who were being trained by their Ghanaian counterparts, lined up to eat python prepared during a survival course.

The training took place on May 19, 2017, at the Jungle Warfare School at Achiase military base in Akim Oda, Eastern Region.

It marked the first time an African partner nation trained U.S. Army Africa soldiers.

One of 63 soldiers, Spc. Bryan Young, with the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division who took the course, said in a videotaped interview described the python meat as “extremely spicy,” reported Stripes.com.

Ghana Armed Forces Sgt. Kofi Francis Donkor reviews his position on a map with U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Hugh Smith during United Accord 2017 at the Jungle Warfare School.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team.