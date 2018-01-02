I Want To Be A Mother For All Children - Madam Queenstar Pokua Sawyer

The Member of Parliament for Agona East, Madam Obaatanpa Queenstar Pokuah Sawyer, has indicated that the decision to host an annual party for children in her constituency was borne out of a desire to be there for all children.

Speaking at her special annual Christmas Party for children in her constituency at Agona Kwanyaku, Madam Obaatampa Sawyer said, “I wanted them (children) to know that I am there for them; I want them to know they have somebody they could cry to, somebody they could call unto at all times, who they could fall on at all times.”

She said, she started the party some six years ago when she wasn’t yet an MP and that, she observed a vacuum in the lives of the children that needed to be filled.

She said the annual Christmas party was a form of interaction with the children, during which time she comes to their level to give them that motherly care.

She advised them to take their lessons serious to become responsible adults in the future.

Madam Sawyer, clad in a colorful Christmassy dress, distributed gifts, food and drinks to the children who came from Kwanyako, Nsaba, Kwansakrom, and beyond.

She also gave out prizes to deserving winners in dancing competitions, musical chair and special quiz.

The Asuogyaman MP, Thomas Apem Nyarko, Chiefs and Queen Mothers of the various traditional areas in the constituency were present to grace the occasion.