Eight emergency response centres are to be built on three major road corridors by the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) to help efficiently manage any road crash victims.

These would be sited on Accra-Kumasi, Accra-Takoradi and Accra-Aflao Highways.

Ms. May Obiri-Yeboah, Executive Director of the Commission, who dropped the news said they would cost about US$400,000.00 to complete.

She added that the construction works would begin next year, and expected to be ready within three months.

They would come with the full complement of medical equipment and supplies.

Speaking during routine road safety education for drivers and passengers at the Bunsu-Junction on the Kumasi-Accra road, she said these would allow for safe handling of crash victims.

She indicated that they were going to be manned by the Red Cross and other well trained personnel.

Communities, which would be hosting the centres are Asuboi, Nsutam (Bunso Junction), Asankare, Morso Junction, Okyereko, Apam Junction, Nogokpo and Ada Junction.

Mr. Daniel Osafo Adonteng, Director of Planning of the Commission, hinted of adding trauma centers.

GNA

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA