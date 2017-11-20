New Dawn Or Same Old Enemy

Robert Mugabe

When Kwame Nkrumah finally made the famous statement on the eve of 6th March 1957 the streets of Ghana "were filled with hope and optimism, the people had never been this elated before. The other African countries looked on with pride and filled with hope knowing that their time for freedom was not far off". The people were not only excited for their freedom and the golden opportunity to decide for themselves, they expected increased in their well-being, employment and stable economy.

It was declared as the "new dawn" for Ghana and Africa. "New dawn" it proved to be as independence swept through colonial Africa. Each country that emancipated itself from their oppressed rulers declared a "new dawn" for their country and the continent as well. But alas, the new dawn didn’t last.

Before that "new, fresh and optimistic dawn" would even reach some countries, Ghana had gotten bored of the leader of the "new dawn" who some called "dictator, tyrant" and by the power of the gun removed him from office just 9 years after the "famous dawn". Interestingly, the people rejoiced again and hope rushed through their veins once more. The coup architects declared "New dawn, new hope".

After two decades, the rising sun finally reached Zimbabwe. Led by the gallant Robert Mugabe, the revolution was in full force and there was no going back. Independence was achieved and Mugabe became the hero of the "new dawn" of Zimbabwe. He was the man to claim the land of Zimbabwe from Britain and the lands of Zimbabwe from the minority whites back to the peasant farmers who were the natural owners. Amid the tension and threats (from the Western world) of such action he stood firm. After all, heroes never have it easy.

However, after thirty seven years since the dawn reached Zimbabwe, the light of the dawn has become too weakened, too dim that the country has to declare a "new dawn" again.

This "new dawn" unlike the first is coming after a black man who once brought hope and optimism to the people seem to be on his way out after a 'bloodless and ‘uncoup’ coup' and subsequently being sacked from a party that he formed. Even before the once hero Mugabe resigns, one General of Zimbabwe declared to the BBC, “this is a new dawn for Zimbabwe, Mugabe can go farming”. The man that brought hope is now relegated to giving hope to the farms?

Will this "new dawn" bring with it the bright glorious day that comes along with dawn? Or will this new dawn also never see the light of day till we grow tired and bored and declare yet again a "new dawn"? Well we leave this to time that never fails to know the outcome.

Africa has been experiencing wave after wave of "new dawns" but the continent has not made any significant improvements to match the endless hopes and promises.

The "new dawn" seems to usually bring with it the old disappointments, despair and pain after few years.

Hope greeted Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Nnamdi Azikiwe of Nigeria, Muammar Gaddafi of Libya, Modibo Keita of Mali, and Sir Edward Muteesa II of Uganda before they became presidents but few years after they became the old enemies to some of the people they brought hope to. Robert Mugabe seems to be the next on that list and new dawn has already been declared.

But is this dawn really a new dawn or just the same old enemy bringing its ugly head again just to be crashed in few years’ time?

It is clear that to achieve the promises of the new dawn, it requires the honest and diligent efforts of all the citizens and until then, we will always be welcoming a new dawn without ever feeling the awesomeness of a bright day.

Maybe in Africa and in Zimbabwe, the new dawn is the same old enemy.

WRITTEN BY

COSMOS SAVIOUR ANSAH