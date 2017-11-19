Procrastination Is A Bad Habit; Avoid It----Graduates Charged

Accra, Nov. 18, GNA - Mr Matthew Boadu Adjei, founder of Oasis Capital Ghana Limited, has advised graduates of the University of Ghana, Legon, to be confident, and avoid procrastinating their goals.

He said this on Friday at the graduation ceremony of the University in Accra, where over 1,000 students graduated with masters and degrees in various academic and professional disciplines.

Mr Boadu Adjei urged the graduates to be innovative and ensure that their actions were borne out of conviction and courage to achieve their future aspirations.

'You have everything you need to be successful since your study required of you to be disciplined, curious and persevering, there is the need to explore all the possibilities that exist for entrepreneurship in this global world', he said.

Mr Boadu Adjei said everybody fails at something and many great and influential people experienced failures and yet succeeded at the end adding that those who never failed, never acted.

'Your leadership roles will brand you to be responsible for making decisions that affect many people and also cause people to evaluate your actions, especially the secret or private ones'.

He said despite the challenges faced by the country, the economy was in a much stronger position, explaining that the Gross Domestic Product was more than $42 billion, indicating that, the country was now a lower middle-income-country.

Mr Adjei urged the graduands to strive for success and think outside the box to be relevant in the competitive global market.

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, urged the graduates to find strategies to navigate around challenges they encounter in life.

He said all the graduates have an inherent power and ability to change thoughts and actions of people and that to impact positively in others, they need to be seen as role models by others.

Prof Owusu said the power to determine what ones' day will become depends on individual decisions, urging them to make right choices in other to be successful in life.

