YiloKlo State Holds Gospel Crusade As Part Of Activities Of Kloyosikplemi

The Konor of YiloKlo State has organised a gospel crusade dubbed: 'The Kings Praise Crusade,' as part of activities lined-up for this year's Kloyosikplemi festival.

The three day gospel crusade was to bring the people of YiloKlo traditional area together to appreciate the goodness of God over the land and to ask for his favour upon the land.

The event, which saw both traditional and religious leaders in the area in attendance, was on the theme: "Christ Reigns over YiloKlo Traditional Area".

Apostle Emmanuel Sackey, the Head Pastor of Revival Harvest Ministries in Somanya, speaking on the topic: 'God Almighty will do a new thing,' emphasized the need for the people to come together and forge ahead for the development and progress of the area.

He said the good Lord has better plans for the area and it is important for them to continue believing and trusting in his words in order to be able to succeed in whatever they do.

He wished than a successful celebration and admonished the people to be God fearing and put God ahead in everything they do, so that he would also pave the way for socio-economic development in the area.

Nene Oklepeme Nuer Anorbaa Sasraku II, Konor of YiloKlo traditional area, together with his Chiefs and the religious leaders as well as the entire gathering, knelt down to commit the entire YiloKlo State into the hands of the Most High God and also to thank God for how far he has brought the YiloKlo State.

He said 'this special maiden edition of the King's Praise Crusade in Krobo land has been very successful and historic'.

He urged all Krobo's everywhere to come back home and join in the celebration to make this year's edition a grand one.

The event saw powerful musical ministrations from several groups and individuals in the Gospel Music fraternity in Krobo Land and beyond.

This year's Kloyosikplemi started with the Kings Praise Crusade, and has seen some other activities including a peace walk through the principal streets of Somanya, where stops were made at the Palaces of all the divisional chiefs in the YiloKlo Traditional Area.