Murder: Soldiers Kill Man Over Mobile Phone At Kasoa
Three soldiers have been accused of killing a 24-year-old man at Kasoa in the Central Region during the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations on Friday, September 1, 2017.
The deceased, Nana Yaw Owusu, was allegedly stabbed in the chest by the soldier (name withheld), who is currently in the custody of the Kasoa Police following a heated argument.
Kwabena Amoako, brother of the deceased, narrated to the media that on that fateful Friday afternoon, Nana Yaw Owusu and his friends were having fun when three men in military uniform approached them and subjected them to a body search.
He said the soldiers then demanded that they submit their mobile phones, but Nana Yaw refused to surrender his phone which resulted in a scuffle.
“In the course of the scuffle, the soldier stabbed Nana Yaw Owusu twice in the chest and stomach,” Kwabena Amoako said.
Nana Yaw Owusu was later rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic for medical attention but he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The three soldiers were immediately arrested by some of the youth in the area and handed over to the Kasoa Police where a formal complaint was lodged by the bereaved family.
The body has been kept at the Police Hospital in Accra while the Kasoa police continue with investigations into the incident.
A sister of the deceased, Cilla Afrifa, bitterly wrote this on her Facebook page, “My big brother Nana Yaw Owusu was called by his Muslim friends this Sallah to come and eat with them at Kasoa high tension, so he dressed up and left the house to go and dine with his friends.
She corroborated the narration by the brother of Yaw Owusu.
“Now my brother is dead and gone and we've got to find out that yes this guy is a true soldier but was on leave – meaning he was not supposed to even wear the uniform but he was a thief in uniform.”
When contacted, the Kasoa District Police Commander, Superintendent Stephen Ahiatafu, confirmed the arrest but added that the matter was under investigations.
By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey
([email protected])
