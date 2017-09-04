TOP STORIES
Money is in your brains so use it.By: Chris F.T Orlando, |
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Let's Exhibit Competency To Change Perception Of Women In Media – Kobi Hemaa
Young Women aspiring to be in the inky fraternity must work hard to change the negative public perception about women in the media industry.
The Head of Television for Homebase TV, a digital TV station, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan – Bekoe was speaking at a sensitization workshop for new Students of GH MEDIA in Accra
She said news reports on women had often tended to focus on their physical appearance rather than their achievements as leaders in their own right.
The over a decade practicing Broadcaster affectionately called Ohemaa said women in the profession must be bold in dealing with the challenge once and for all.
She advised students to start managing their lives very well especially on social media since they are now going to be in the public eye.
Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe is the only female Broadcast Journalist and TV host in the Television industry who can perform all the chain of sectors in the broadcast industry.
She has produced content for Television stations such as TV Africa, GTV, Multi TV, Light Television and Homebase Television.
Her ability to be multi-tasked and perform ambidextrously is evidential as she is a Presenter, Producer, Marketer, Programmer, Concept Developer, Leader(Manageress), Camera director and Video editing director .
Known as “Ghana’s Pride” and the “Queen of trade’, she is a woman who’s passionate about portraying Africa and as such she maintains a constant brand of projecting African values even in her style of dressing consistently on TV for the past ten years.
She is the founder of Angeles Foundation, a Socio-Health based foundation where the tenant of the foundation is focused on Cancer Education, Maternal Health, Boy Child Empowerment and Developing of Entrepreneurial Skills among youth. She was recently rated as part of the top five female morning show host in the country.
Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe currently works with Homebase TV as a Morning Show Host and Director of Television.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News