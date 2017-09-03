TOP STORIES
Kasoa: Soldier Allegedly Stabs Innocent Boy; As Sister Seeks Justice
Information gathered by Razzonline.com from Kasoa indicates that a Soldier is alleged to have stabbed a boy with a knife killing him instantly.
The incident occured last Friday 1st September 2017 during the Eid season.
The sister of the deceased; Cilla Afrifa who confirmed the sad story via her Facebook post is seeking for instant justice for her late brother Nana Owusu.
She bitterly wrote:
“My big brother Nana Yaw Owusu was called by his Muslim friends this sala to come and eat with them at kasoa high tension, so he dress up and left the house to go and eat with his friends. They were all eating by the roadside when they were approached by 3 guys in military uniform saying they want to search them all and they allowed them to do their work, after searching them, nothing was found on them and one of the soldiers asked my brother to give him his phone and brother refused to give it to him.
...This soldier still wanted to take his phone but my brother said which got the soldier angry and the next thing was the soldier’s knife to my brother’s neck and his stomach stabbing him to death over phone that did not belong to this soldier.
Now my brother is dead and gone and we got to find out that yes this guy is a turn soldier but was on leave meaning he was not suppose to even wear the uniform but he was a thief in uniform. His family are pleading for mercy now but my family and I want justice for my brother.
#JUSTICEFORNANAOWUSU .
