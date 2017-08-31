modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

'Tsunami-sunk' Roman ruins discovered in Tunisia

AFP
1 hour ago | Africa
A handout picture released by the Tunisian National Heritage Institute and the University of Sassari on August 31, 2017 shows archaeologists diving off the coast of Nabeul in northeastern Tunisia at the site of the ancient Roman city of Neapolis. By Handout (lâ€™Institut national du patrimoine tunisien (INP) / University of Sassari/AFP)
A handout picture released by the Tunisian National Heritage Institute and the University of Sassari on August 31, 2017 shows archaeologists diving off the coast of Nabeul in northeastern Tunisia at the site of the ancient Roman city of Neapolis. By Handout (lâ€™Institut national du patrimoine tunisien (INP) / University of Sassari/AFP)

Nabeul (Tunisia) (AFP) - Vast underwater Roman ruins have been discovered off northeast Tunisia, apparently confirming a theory that the city of Neapolis was partly submerged by a tsunami in the 4th century AD.

"It's a major discovery," Mounir Fantar, the head of a Tunisian-Italian archaeological mission which made the find off the coast of Nabeul, told AFP.

He said an underwater expedition had found streets, monuments and around 100 tanks used to produce garum, a fermented fish-based condiment that was a favourite of ancient Rome.

"This discovery has allowed us to establish with certainty that Neapolis was a major centre for the manufacture of garum and salt fish, probably the largest centre in the Roman world," said Fantar.

"Probably the notables of Neapolis owed their fortune to garum."

Fantar's team started work in 2010 in search of the port of Neapolis but only made the breakthrough find of the ruins stretching out over 20 hectares (almost 50 acres) this summer thanks to favourable weather conditions.

The discovery also proved that Neapolis had been partly submerged by a tsunami on July 21 in 365 AD that badly damaged Alexandria in Egypt and the Greek island of Crete, as recorded by historian Ammien Marcellin.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Africa

TOP STORIES

New Development Authority Bill ‘too partisan’ – Lawyer warns

1 hour ago

Afaglo Threatens To Sue SSNIT Over Dismissal

8 hours ago

quot-img-1When you have no one to tell you “no”, your life may end up in a great mess one day.

By: DR AGYEI TAKYI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39674.4011
Euro5.23835.2415
Pound Sterling5.67835.6845
Swiss Franc4.58234.5839
Canadian Dollar3.48773.4893
S/African Rand0.33790.3380
Australian Dollar3.47463.4812
body-container-line