Senegal lose Diouf for Burkina Faso double-header

AFP
22 minutes ago | Burkina Faso
Senegal's forward Mame Biram Diouf, pictured in January 2017, has a knee injury. By KHALED DESOUKI (AFP/File)
Dakar (AFP) - Stoke City striker Mame Biram Diouf will miss Senegal's 2018 World Cup qualifying double-header against Burkina Faso due to a knee injury, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Diouf joins Rennes goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo on the sidelines for the September 2 match in Dakar, as well as the return fixture in Ouagadougou three days later.

Senegal are third in Group D with three points from two matches and trail leaders Burkina Faso and second-placed South Africa by one point. Cape Verde are bottom after back-to-back defeats.

Only the group winners will qualify for next year's finals in Russia.

Burkina Faso

