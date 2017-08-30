TOP STORIES
Senegal lose Diouf for Burkina Faso double-header
Dakar (AFP) - Stoke City striker Mame Biram Diouf will miss Senegal's 2018 World Cup qualifying double-header against Burkina Faso due to a knee injury, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) said on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old Diouf joins Rennes goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo on the sidelines for the September 2 match in Dakar, as well as the return fixture in Ouagadougou three days later.
Senegal are third in Group D with three points from two matches and trail leaders Burkina Faso and second-placed South Africa by one point. Cape Verde are bottom after back-to-back defeats.
Only the group winners will qualify for next year's finals in Russia.
