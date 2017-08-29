modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Audio: Why you should join Vodafone now

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | General News

One of Ghana’s largest telecommunications networks, Vodafone Ghana has launched a promotion that is making its subscribers go ‘mad’.

The promotion dubbed ‘Ekiki Mi’, which was launched a couple of weeks back seeks to expand the network’s subscriber base and reward its already loyal customers.

Customers can now share their recharge cards with two other people for the same value.

All customers need to do is load your credit dialling 134-your PIN - and the hash tag sign to receive the same value.

The bonus airtime, to be enjoyed by the two loved ones, however, can only be used for on-net voice calls and ‘Pay-As-You-Go’ data.

The promotion will go on for two months.

Vodafone Ghana’s Prepositions Manager, Value segment Ebenzer Acheampong, gave more details of the promotion on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday. Take a listen.



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

Akua Donkor robbers jailed 120 years

34 minutes ago

EOCO raids SSNIT software contractor premises

1 hour ago

quot-img-1"The greatest achievement in life is to know where you are from,where you are and where you are going to"

By: D.Basil quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.26445.2676
Pound Sterling5.67985.6864
Swiss Franc4.60544.6073
Canadian Dollar3.51953.5227
S/African Rand0.33720.3373
Australian Dollar3.49653.5028
body-container-line