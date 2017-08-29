TOP STORIES
"The greatest achievement in life is to know where you are from,where you are and where you are going to"By: D.Basil
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Audio: Why you should join Vodafone now
One of Ghana’s largest telecommunications networks, Vodafone Ghana has launched a promotion that is making its subscribers go ‘mad’.
The promotion dubbed ‘Ekiki Mi’, which was launched a couple of weeks back seeks to expand the network’s subscriber base and reward its already loyal customers.
Customers can now share their recharge cards with two other people for the same value.
All customers need to do is load your credit dialling 134-your PIN - and the hash tag sign to receive the same value.
The bonus airtime, to be enjoyed by the two loved ones, however, can only be used for on-net voice calls and ‘Pay-As-You-Go’ data.
The promotion will go on for two months.
Vodafone Ghana’s Prepositions Manager, Value segment Ebenzer Acheampong, gave more details of the promotion on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday. Take a listen.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News