TOP STORIES
FOR GOD TO DO WHAT YOU CANT DO YOU HAVE TO DO WHAT YOU CAN DOBy: OLAIBI JAMES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
Are The Current Asanteman Paramount Chiefs Honestly Conversant With Ashanti History?
Having privately brooded over the question, “Are the Current Asanteman Paramount Chiefs Honestly Conversant with Ashanti History?”, I have decided to go public with it as certain things still baffle my mind but they need answering.
I have my doubts about the Asanteman paramount chiefs being well-informed when it comes to rigorously scrutinising their knowledge of the rich Ashanti history concluding from their attitudes and expressions as made vividly public at the Kumasi Manhyia Palace on 24 February 2014. This is because of the charlatanry they exhibited during their collusively final adjudication of the Kumawu chieftaincy dispute.
From the contributions made by all the chiefs present including the Asanteman Overlord himself, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, they all appeared to be bereft of their knowledge about the Ashanti history dating from the formation of the Ashanti Confederacy, the role played by then Kumawuhene Barima Tweneboa Kodua I, the three requests he made before self-sacrificing his life for the Ashanti Kingdom to guarantee their success in their war against their powerful archenemy, the Denkyiras; the five principal States with those initially co-opted into the formation of the Ashanti Confederacy and the consensus reached on the role and powers of the Asantehene at the reformation of the Ashanti Confederacy in 1935.
Are they aware of the meeting held by the chiefs in 1931 and the decisions agreed? If they actually knew the Ashanti history very well, they would not have exhibited that utter ignorance at Manhyia Palace on that infamous 24th day of February 2014 where Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II presented himself to the audience as wielding power over every chief and the entire Asanteman to do as he wants when he wants.
No, Asantehene is not as that powerful as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II portrayed himself to be on that day. Yes, he is an overlord and probably an Omnipotent over certain Asanteman chiefs but not Kumawu and not the five states or divisions that initially came together to form the Ashanti Confederacy, now called the Asanteman Council. I hope the Asanteman paramount chiefs will go back to study the Ashanti history very well in order not to behave themselves so ignorantly irresponsibly as they did on that fateful 24th day of February 2014.
Check the underlying YouTube video link to see how they all behaved as if by Ashanti conventions and Ghana constitution Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has every Division (State) and chief within Asanteman under his mighty feet, being the Omnipotent, Omniscient and Omnipresent Asantehene.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ac8wZIPlVu8
With all his posture claiming to be the almighty Asante Overlord, the Kumawu people are giving him a bloody nose for poking his nose into their chieftaincy affairs. Unlike his predecessors who fought wars to unite the people and made Asanteman stronger, he is using lies, greed and intimidations to cause the disintegration of Asanteman. Under his leadership Atebubu has left Asanteman and the chief of New Juaben in the Eastern region, Daasebre Dr Oti Boateng, issued a strong warning to him not to meddle in their chieftaincy affairs when some sub-chiefs decided to destool him, having threatened to slaughter the customary sheep to take half or its thigh to Asantehene in Kumasi.
When Asantehene’s powers were cited by the sub-chiefs baying for his blood, Daasebre Dr Oti Boateng said the New Juaben state in the Eastern region is autonomous. He made it understandably clear that they only relate to the Asante Kingdom by blood but not under the royal influence of Asantehene hence snubbing Asantehene.
If the Asanteman chiefs knew the Ashanti history very well, they would have advised him against venturing into the turbulent waters of ASSERTING his authority over Kumawuman the way he did since he rather has absolutely no power over Kumawuman according to Ashanti tradition and custom.
I wonder why Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II does not want to be a man by backtracking; putting his hands up and say, I erred by getting myself needlessly entangled in the Kumawu chieftaincy dispute. He is still siding with Dr Yaw Sarfo, the alleged Kumawuhene he dubiously helped to install as Kumawu paramount chief, Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah and some greedy Kumawuman sub-chiefs to have his way as though he has been right from the very inception doing what he did and continues to do.
The more he sticks to his guns pursuing aggressively his desires to exploit Kumawuman to the hilt using an equally corrupt, myopic and wicked Kumawuhemaa, the more he will face an uphill battle. He has started a war that he cannot win no matter how far he arranges with corrupt judges to twist verdict in his favour or he employs juju or resorts to tactical physical elimination. This is because the battle is the Lord’s and God has since day one been in control of the affairs.
Asantehene has indeed bitten more than he can chew. It really hurts me not to do anything when a fellow “UK burger” and former “Canadian burgers” who should have known better are rather trying their hardest to cheat people. It simply infuriates me to see crooks playing on the intelligence of people in their attempts to realise their dishonest aspirations.
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Asanteman Council had better go back to learn Ashanti history properly to confirm that they have no power over Kumawu as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is otherwise claiming.
They should study about the significance of the two “Kum” trees of which one was planted in Kwamang, now Kumasi, and the other in Apemso, now Kumawu, by the renowned Ashanti fetish priest (Okomfo) Anokye.
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his colluding Asanteman chiefs and Kumawuhemaa Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah with the masquerading Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua (Dr Yaw Sarfo) SHALL NEVER be allowed by Kumawuman people and God Almighty to re-write Kumawuman history to suit their parochial interests to the detriment of the masses of Kumawuman subjects.
This time around the courts will tell the truth depending on the abundance of available credible facts and evidence but not on the social status of one’s royalty and his friendship to the President of Ghana as it was in the days of the “yen ntie obiaa” President John Dramani Mahama, the most corrupt and incompetent President in the annals of Ghana’s politics since her independence from the British Colonial masters.
From the actions of the chiefs as found in the video, do they know or understand Ashanti history or their palms were simply greased with Cedi wads to behave as disgracefully as they did?
I think they will continually bow their heads down in shame whenever they read my publications on the Kumawu chieftaincy dispute.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Rockson Adofo
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Feature Article