King Charles III Formally Receives Nigeria's New High Commissioner at St. James's Palace

King Charles III has formally received Nigeria's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Aminu Muhammad Dalhatu, at St James's Palace in London during the presentation of his Letters of Credence. Dalhatu, accompanied by his wife, visited the palace on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in a ceremony that officially confirmed his appointment as Nigeria's representative to the United Kingdom.

A Time-Honoured Diplomatic Tradition

The Letters of Credence are formal diplomatic documents presented by newly appointed envoys to the head of state of the host country. Once accepted, they signal the official commencement of an ambassador or high commissioner's assignment. Dalhatu was accompanied by his wife, Yasmine, and senior officers of the mission.

He conveyed greetings from President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria's continued goodwill to the United Kingdom. The High Commissioner also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the longstanding relations and cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

Who is Aminu Dalhatu?

Dalhatu hails from Jigawa State and previously served as Nigeria's ambassador to South Korea. He has worked in various capacities within the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was among the first batch of ambassadorial nominees cleared by the Senate for posting.

A Defining Moment in UK-Nigeria Relations

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce congratulated Dalhatu, describing the development as "an important milestone" that "comes at a defining moment in UK–Nigeria relations, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's recent State Visit to Windsor Castle and amid growing bilateral trade and cooperation between the two nations."

The ceremony took place just weeks after a historic diplomatic high point. King Charles III welcomed President Tinubu at Windsor Castle in March 2026, in the first state visit by the leader of Africa's most populous nation in nearly four decades. With trade between the two countries at a record high, Charles used the visit to highlight the pair's deep cultural and commercial ties.

The chamber expressed confidence that Dalhatu's tenure would strengthen diplomatic and economic cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, and broader bilateral engagement. Nigeria and the United Kingdom maintain long-standing relations across sectors including commerce, education, security, and cultural exchange.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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