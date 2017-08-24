TOP STORIES
Airtel Ghana Supports Hajj Board; Offers Special Hajj Bundle That Provides Free Incoming Calls To Pilgrims
Airtel Ghana, the Smartphone Network has made a special donation to the National Hajj Board to support Ghanaian Pilgrims embarking on this year’s Hajj. The donation is in line with the company’s yearly commitment to support the Muslim community and Pilgrims was made to members of the Board at the Hajj Village in Accra.
The items, comprised toiletries, sanitizers, disinfectants and a cash donation.
Presenting the items, Airtel Ghana’s Zonal Business Manager for Greater Accra, Kwame Osafo - Amoah said “the annual Holy Pilgrimage is an important national activity – one that Airtel Ghana has been part of over the years. Consistent with our annual tradition, we are here to support this year’s event and to wish all Pilgrims the very best as they embark on this special assignment”.
He continued “In addition to the donations, Airtel Ghana recently launched a special Hajj bundle offering all Pilgrims who subscribe, 200% discount on calls from Saudi Arabia to Ghana. This is our way of ensuring that our customers stay in touch with their family and friends during the Pilgrimage.
The Hajj Bundle is open to all new and existing customers and comes with up to 100 minutes of free incoming calls to Ghana with subscribers roaming either on Zain or STC Saudi Arabia whilst in Mecca. Airtel customers can subscribe to the bundle by simply recharging with GHC 50 or GHC 100, dialing *151# and selecting ‘roaming pack’ and the Hajj Bundle option”.
He concluded “Airtel Ghana has the best roaming services at the most competitive rates offering customers the best value and unrivalled convenience as they travel. Our partnership with renowned partners across the world including with Thuraya, enables us to seamlessly take care of the communication, collaborative and connectivity needs of our customers no matter where they are in the world”.
Members of the Hajj Board commended Airtel Ghana for consistently supporting the work of the Board and for introducing a bespoke voice and data roaming bundle that ensures pilgrims are always in touch with their loved ones whilst away in the Holy Land.
About Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 17 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company's product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed home broadband, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 372 million customers across its operations at the end of March 2017. To know more please visit, www.airtel.com
About Airtel in Africa
Airtel is driven by the vision of providing affordable and innovative mobile services to all. Airtel has 17 operations in Africa: Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. Airtel International is a Bharti Airtel company. For more information, please visit www.airtel.com, or ‘like’ the Airtel Ghana Facebook page via www.facebook.com/airtelgh or follow us on Twitter via the handle @airtelghana.
