TOP STORIES
Don't waste all your time on web site but spent most yoür time on private "wet-side"By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Deadline of 2017/2018 service year registration extended
Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has extended the deadline for the 2017/2018 service year registration to Thursday, August 31, 2017.
The management therefore urged all prospective national service personnel, who for varied reasons have not yet been able to complete their registration processes, to take advantage of the extension and do so to avoid being locked out.
The extension was announced in a statement signed by Mr Ussif Mustapha, the Acting Director of the NSS and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday.
The management further directed all prospective national service personnel who have issues with their postings, to contact their respective NSS regional secretariats across the country or the head office for direction and assistance, the statement said.
It reminded all prospective national service personnel that the 2017/2018 service year begins from Friday, September, 1, 2017.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Social News