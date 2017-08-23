modernghana logo

Stranded Bunkpurugu BECE Candidates To Get SHS Admission

Graphic Online
42 minutes ago | Regional News

Some 200 BECE candidates who were unable to write the English and Religious and Moral Education (RME) papers will be admitted into various senior high schools under a special arrangement.

According to the Head of Public Affairs at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, the arrangement follows an agreement between WAEC and the Ghana Education Service (GES).

WAEC had earlier suggested that the candidates would have to re-sit the papers in 2018; causing a non-governmental organisation, Child Rights International (CRI) to drag the examination body to court. But in an interview on Accra-based radio station, Citi FM, Mrs Teye-Cudjoe explained that WAEC had reached an agreement with the GES to place the affected students in various secondary schools.

She explained that the affected students will be placed in the senior high schools based on the results of the subjects that they took.

She said however that the students would be given the opportunity to re-sit the two papers in February next year.

