TOP STORIES
Life consists not in holding good cards but in playing those you hold well.By: Bright
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Minister, Atwima Mponua DCE Misled And Instigated Irate Youth—Ibra Mahama
The Ashanti Regional Minister and the District Chief Executive of Atwima Mponua in the Ashanti Region, have been accused of instigating and misleading the youth of the area against Ibrahim Mahama which resulted in a standoff between truck drivers carrying equipment belonging to Engineers and Planners and them.
He described the conduct of the DCE and the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah as shameful indicating that the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu is fully aware of the processes leading to the grating of the permit.
According to a correspondence from him, Exton Cubic Group Limited which legally acquired the Nyinahini Bauxite concession as far back as August 14, 2013, had engaged Engineers and Planners (E&P), a company owned by Mr. Mahama, to use its equipment to undertake a prospective service.
“The DCE for Atwima Nwabigya District and the Ashanti Regional Minister must be called to order. We live in a lawful but not lawless society. Attached are communications between Forestry Commission and Exton Cubic Group Limited. Forestry Commission granted the Company request to move its equipment to the Nyinahin area to carry out legitimate mining operations.
...Also, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Hon. Peter Amewu was in known about the processes leading to the granting of the permit to the Company, that’s why he (Peter Amewu) is not happy with the Ashanti Regional Minister and DCE.
The town folks were misled by the DCE to put up that shameful behavior. We condemn what happened at Nyinahin. Let’s support our own. In Ghana, he’s the best we have in that area. The Chinese are interested in capital flight. We must not undermine our own just because of self- hatred “, his communications aide stated.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Headlines