Ministry to support the vulnerable in society
Tamale, Aug 21, GNA - The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) is to roll out a programme dubbed 'Operation get off the Street now for better Life' to empower kayayei, hawkers and beggars for better life.
The Ministry would be providing them with basic education as well as vocation so they could also enjoy better life under the programme which takes off next month.
Madam Otiko Afisa-Dzaba, the sector Minister, who announced this in Tamale on Monday, said under the programme, the identified groups would be sent to school while others would be initiated into vocations and supported with start-up funds to become self-employed.
She announced this when she called on Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister at his office to brief him about the start of sensitisation and registration of households in the Region as part of the Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR) programme being undertaken by the MoGCSP.
The GNHR is to help compile a credible register of the poor and vulnerable to enable them benfit from such programmes.
Madam Afisa-Dzaba said the MoGCSP believed the programme would help address issues of child marriage and child labour.
She said MoGCSP was working to find a sustainable form of livelihood for the youth in the north to prevent them from migrating to the south for non existing jobs.
She also spoke about the School Feeding Programme and said, the MoGCSP was working to improve on the programme to ensure value for money.
Mr Saeed commended the Ministry for coming out with initiatives to address poverty in the country especially in the north and urged MoGCSP to encourage the formation of village savings and loans associations in the rural areas to enable the people save towards investment.
GNA
By Albert Futukpor, GNA
