USAG Holds "Adwumapa" Congress 2017

Kwasi Frimpong, Tamale 
58 minutes ago | General News

The 17th annual Delegates' Congress of the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG) has commenced at the Tamale Campus of the University for Development Studies.

The congress dubbed "Adwumapa" congress is under the theme "Exploring Alternative Avenues to Fund University Education; the Role of Stakeholders".

The four days event will have interesting programs of activities such as a visit to the historical Larabanga Mosque and Mole National Park, a Google workshop, beauty pageant (face of USAG) and hosts of several interesting programs.

Some important personalities expected to grace the occasion include the Vice Chancellor of UDS, Prof. Gabriel Ayum Teye, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurial and Innovative Plan(NEIP), Lawyer John Kumah, a former minister of trade and Industries Hon. Ekow Spio Gabrah, and the former flagbearer of the Convention Peoples Party(CPP), Lawyer Ivor Kobina Greenstreet.

