YOU CAN NOT BARBER THE HAIR OF AN INDIVIDUAL ONCE HE IS ABSENTBy: FREDERICK ATO ARMAH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Agencies Ready To Begin Paperless Port System
Various agencies at the country's ports have indicated their preparedness for the takeoff of the much-anticipated paperless clearance system at the scheduled date of September 1, 2017.
This is despite protestation by some stakeholders including freight forwarders, as well as importers and exporters who are calling for the implementation to be delayed citing among others, low sensitisation.
However, at a forum organised in Accra on Monday, August 21, to sensitise stakeholders, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Customs, GCNET and West Blue Consulting among others indicated their readiness for the roll out of the system expected to minimize human interference, eliminate delays and inject efficiency in cargo clearance.
Speaking at the event, Commissioner General of the GRA, Kofi Nti, said the system has numerous benefits for the country.
It will be recalled that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was speaking at a one-day port conference in Accra on the theme, “Improving Port Efficiency and Trade Facilitation in Ghana”, on Wednesday, 17 May, said the policy interventions will ensure efficiency at the country's ports to enable it compete effectively with other ports in the sub-region and generate the adequate revenue to support the developmental agenda of the government.
Classfmonline
