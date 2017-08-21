TOP STORIES
Six KMA guards arrested for extortion … 2 in custody, 4 escape
Four metropolitan guards of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), who were caught in the act of extorting monies from drivers in the performance of their duties in the central business district of Kumasi last week Thursday, have escaped from lawful arrest.
They are Richard Baafi, Solomon Amponsah, David Obeng and Louis Oppong. Two others, Iddrisu Bin Bawa and Mohammed Alhassan, were not lucky and are in police custody pending further investigations and prosecution.
The Chronicle gathered that upon information that the guards were terrorising drivers for alleged wrong parking, upon which they extorted GH¢50 before releasing their vehicles (drivers), the KMA boss, Osei Assibey Antwi, set up a secret committee to monitor their activities, since they were denting the image of the assembly.
The embattled metro guards were said to be deserting their official duty posts to manage traffic in the central business district, while engaging in their own unofficial operations – extorting monies and terrorising the people.
Last Thursday, the group of six, who had manufactured a clamp for their operations, was caught red handed. Following their interrogation at the KMA premises by the head of the City Guards Unit, upon which they admitted the offence, the officials decided to hand them over to the police.
Sensing danger and fear of being incarcerated Richard Baafi, Solomon Amponsah, David Obeng and Louis Oppong outwitted their escort while they were being ushered into a waiting vehicle to be taken to the police station and ran away.
On May 11, 2017 the Mayor of Kumasi, Osei Assibey Antwi, while delivering his first Sessional Address at the Second Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session of the 7th Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, cautioned the field staff, notably the Metro Guards, Revenue Collectors, Environmental Health Officers, and Development Control Officers, among others, to be careful and that he would not spare any of them, should they misconduct themselves.
Pix 1: The six metro guards upon their arrest
Pix2: Iddrisu Bin Bawa and Mohammed Alhassan at the Central Police Station
From Sebastian R. Freiku, Kumasi
