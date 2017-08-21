TOP STORIES
A leader must be loyal,initiative,have vision,co-operative and humble. so if you are a leader and do not possess such qualities better move off your seat.By: Asare Ntiwaa Doreen
WordDigest: Blessed is who? (6)
"Do not turn to idols or make metal gods for yourselves. I am the LORD your God"
[Leviticus 19:4] NIV
The whole of this chapter tells us about laws of holiness and justice.
God spoke to Moses to inform the Israelites how to live in holiness and secure His blessings.
An idol could be something you admire a lot or a picture or statue that is worshipped as a god.
The scripture commands us not to abandon God or make statues for ourselves.
In what instances do we abandon God or worship idols?
Some instances are;
-anything you love more than God becomes an idol
-anything you have faith in more than God can be an idol
-anything you believe in than God becomes an idol
-anything that rules or controls your life apart from God through Christ Jesus, is an idol.
These signs push us away from God's presence.
We will fall short of God's blessings if we abandon Him for idols.
Get rid of those idols.
Be inspired.
Prayer
Lord please lead me to the path of righteousness
Confession
Jehovah Saboath is your name.
