Youth Poised To Make The World Better
Though some of the youth are lazy and not focused, there is a great number of the youth out there who are determined and very focused trying to make the world a better place says Mr. Prince Kelly Anyomitse.
Mr. Anyomitse, Programmes Coordinator for Challenges WorldWide said this in an interview with Ferdinard Tiekon at the just ended Skill Shop 2017 in the Balme Library of University of Ghana.He opined that he concurs with what the elders say about the youth of today being lazy and not goal oriented.However, there is a huge number of youth ever ready to impact the world and make a difference. On that note, he urged all youth to identify themselves within that category.
He decried that a day's seminar was woefully inadequate for participants to really learn and put into practice the various skills that have been imparted into them. The purpose for this Skill Shop, the first of many to come, is to ignite the burning passion within them to pursue and achieve success, and live a meaningful life.
The function which was organised by Challeges Worldwide, an NGO, was greeted with a great attendance of several participants from various schools and instututions. There were series of lectures and two break out sessions interspersed with poetry performance and creative arts by Jean-Philip Lawson and Jimmy respectively.During the break out sessions, participants chose varied categories to learn how to use essential software applications, develop arts and poetry skills,write proposals to get funding for SMEs, make beautiful origami and speak effectively in public as well.
Speaking at the function,Mr. Kofi Osei Kusi, one of the resourse personnel emphasized the need for the youth to carefully align their "PVC" (Purpose/Vision/Career) in order to achieve succes. He further lectured participants on twenty one practical skills he deemed relevant for the youth to muster and practise effectively on the path to a successful future.
Mr. Fred Moore, CEO of AGS Ghana one of the key resource persons also took participants through some basic entrepreneurial concepts.Addressing the participants,he touched on the relevance of properly positioning a company to facilitate its progress.He further elaborated on proper pricing of goods and services rendered to attract customers.
Other resource persons included Madam Abena Brigidi, Founder of Nimed Capital, Chief Momeen, Writer, Poet and Producer, Mr. Israel Fugah, Advocacy Director for 1Billion Africa and Mr. Edem Agbana, Founder of United Volunteers Network and a Journalist.
According to some participants they were equipped with knowledge and skills which when practised would yield fruitful results.Thus they were eager for the next session next year hopefully. The function ended with a photo session and giving of citations to all resourse persons.
