TOP STORIES
REPROVE A FRIEND IN SECRETS BUT PRAISE HIM BEFORE OTHERSBy: EMPRESS THOMPSON AYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Gov’t Starts Distributing Free Textbooks To SHS
The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Secondary Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has revealed that as part of measures to ensure a successful implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) programme, the government has started distributing textbooks to all the schools across the country.
According to him, the textbooks are for the four core subjects – Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies.
The free SHS programme is to ensure that all school children, irrespective of their financial health, have access to secondary education.
The president, ahead of last year’s polls, promised to implement the programme.
Speaking on Gh One television on Friday, Dr Adutwum said: “We have started distributing textbooks for the free senior high school programme across the country. The textbooks are for the four core subjects. We want the books to get the schools before the students reach and start studies.”
Also speaking on the same programme, Angel Carbonu, the Vice President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), said teachers in the various senior high schools are prepared to teach the students, however, the government must provide all the resources needed to ensure effective teaching and learning.
“We the teachers are versatile. We are waiting and so the government should give us the teaching ingredients and we are ready to teach.”
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Headlines