Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Word Digest: A Lifetime Favour
"For his anger lasts only a moment, but his favor lasts a lifetime; weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning" [Psalms 30:5] NIV
Did you know that God has already released good things into your future despite the hardship?
His favor covers your lifetime.
When God laid out the plan for your life, He placed the right people, right circumstances and the right breaks.
He has already released supernatural opportunities and divine connections.
The good breaks you need have been predestined to come across your way.
Today, walk into that favor of a lifetime into the future preordained by God.
What is that life time favor?
That you may receive joy each morning.
Study the scriptures.
Prayer
Dear God, thank you for the message. Fill my life with joy.
Confessions
Nothing can be compare to you.
