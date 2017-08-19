modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Word Digest: A Lifetime Favour

Ebenezer Zor
1 hour ago | Feature Article

"For his anger lasts only a moment, but his favor lasts a lifetime; weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning" [Psalms 30:5] NIV

Did you know that God has already released good things into your future despite the hardship?

His favor covers your lifetime.
When God laid out the plan for your life, He placed the right people, right circumstances and the right breaks.

He has already released supernatural opportunities and divine connections.

The good breaks you need have been predestined to come across your way.

Today, walk into that favor of a lifetime into the future preordained by God.

What is that life time favor?
That you may receive joy each morning.
Study the scriptures.
Prayer
Dear God, thank you for the message. Fill my life with joy.

Confessions
Nothing can be compare to you.
WordDigest writer's/whatsapp page #: +233246646694

Follow us on https://www.facebook.com/TheWordDigest

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Ebenezer Zor

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Feature Article

TOP STORIES

We Don’t Need New Regions—Amaliba

1 hour ago

Gov’t Starts Distributing Free Textbooks To SHS

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Understanding is simply

By: akoaso HH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line