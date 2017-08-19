TOP STORIES
Establish Data Command Centre To Create Jobs For Your Members—Group To NPP
The Founder and President of Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), Mr Razak Kojo Opoku has suggested to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to adopt a Data Command Centre to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth of the party.
In a press statement issued on August 18, 2017 by its Founder, Mr Razak Kojo Opoku and cited by Daniel Kaku suggested that accurate data would help flash out the vigilante groups in the NPP, "this is very essential for the growth of the party".
He suggested that the Data Command Centre should based on Constituency Patriots and Grassroots, Regional Patriots and Grassroots and National Patriots and Grassroots.
Below is the full statement;
*Establishment of Patriots & Grassroots Data Command Centre-----CVM*
As part of the efforts to help NPP Government and the leadership of the Party to find jobs/employment opportunities for the dedicated, loyal and hardworking Youth of the Party on the basis of *accurate data* , CVM is proposing to the National Steering Committee and National Executive Committee of the Party for consideration, implementation and establishment of:
*Patriots & Grassroots Data Command Centre(PGDCC)*
For effective administration and operations of PGDCC, it should be structured as:
1. National Patriots
& Grassroots Data Command Centre.
2. Regional Patriots & Grassroots Data Command Centre.
3. Constituency Patriots & Grassroots Data Command Centre.
The *Constituency Patriots & Grassroots Data Command Centre* will be coordinated by *Polling Stations Youth Organizers Committee* under the Leadership of the Constituency Youth Organizer.
The Constituency Patriots & Grassroots Data Command Centre will be responsible for the registration and data gathering of all the unemployed Youth, Vigilante Groups & Volunteers affiliated to the Party who are with or without Certificate(s) within the Constituency for onward submission to the *Regional Patriots & Grassroots Data Command Centre* to be coordinated by *Constituency Youth Organizers Committee* under the leadership of the Regional Youth Organizer.
The *Regional Patriots & Grassroots Data Command Centre* will be responsible for the supervision, monitoring and evaluation of the Constituency Patriots & Grassroots Data Command Centre, ensuring that no one is left behind.
The Regional Patriots & Grassroots Data Command Centre will forward the Data received from the Constituencies to the National Patriots & Grassroots Data Command Centre to be coordinated by *Regional Youth Organizers Committee* under the leadership of the National Youth Organizer.
The *National Patriots & Grassroots Data Command Centre* will be responsible for the supervision, monitoring and evaluation of the Regional Patriots & Grassroots Data Command Centre.
The National Patriots & Grassroots Data Command Centre will submit the Data received from the Regional Patriots & Grassroots Data Command Centre to the National Steering Committee and National Executive Committee of the Party, and to the Various State Institutions, Ministries and Private Sector, to secure jobs for them accordingly.
Accurate Data for the unemployed Youth, Vigilante Groups and Volunteers of the Party is very essential for the growth of the Party.
...Signed...
Razak Kojo Opoku
(Founder & President)
