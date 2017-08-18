modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

MTN Donates GH₵5,000 To Osu For Homowo

Abubakari Seidu Ajarfor
56 minutes ago | Regional News

MTN has donated a cheque of GH₵5,000, MTN airtime worth GH₵500 and a drink hamper to the Osu Traditional Council towards the celebration of this year’s Homowo festival.

The Customer Relations Executive of MTN, Mrs. Jemima Kotei-Walsh said in addition to the donation they will support the organisation of Soo Ntang (Home Coming) and some social activities through out the festive period.

She noted that MTN will carry out data activation throughout the festive period at vantage points to give valued customers an experimental feel of the benefits of their 4G LTE internet and data services.

Mrs. Kotei-Walsh added that MTN will organise a community forum to educate members of the community and caution them against some social deviants and criminals who have been defrauding people of their money on the MTN Mobile Money platform.

According to her, the donation forms part of their continue support and demonstration of their commitment to promote the Homowo festival.

She indicated that MTN in commemoration of the 10th Anniversary of His Majesty Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI decided to congratulate the Chief for his achievement over the past 10years.

"MTN will like to salute his Majesty for promoting development, creating opportunities and projecting a positive image of the chieftaincy institution in Ghana," she stated.

MTN as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) made similar donations to Labadi and James Town traditional Council for the celebration of this year's Ga Festival.

The Paramount Chief of Osu, His Majesty DF Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI expressed his gratitude to the management of MTN for the kind gesture.

He urged the youth in the community to maintain discipline and engagae in activities that will not mar the peace and beauty of the celebration.

Img-20170818-wa0002

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Regional News

TOP STORIES

Ghana to also experience mudslide if … – Expert

21 minutes ago

Afari Gyan bought Nissan Van for GH₵2.6k – AG report

5 hours ago

quot-img-1It doesnt matter if a cat is black or white the most important think is, it catches mouse

By: akoaso-HH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38364.3880
Euro5.14435.1492
Pound Sterling5.64745.6544
Swiss Franc4.54664.5493
Canadian Dollar3.46613.4696
S/African Rand0.33260.3327
Australian Dollar3.46983.4757
body-container-line