Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3836
|4.3880
|Euro
|5.1443
|5.1492
|Pound Sterling
|5.6474
|5.6544
|Swiss Franc
|4.5466
|4.5493
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4661
|3.4696
|S/African Rand
|0.3326
|0.3327
|Australian Dollar
|3.4698
|3.4757
Newmont Hosts Mine Safety Competition
Under the auspices of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Inspectorate Division of Minerals Commission and St. John’s Ambulance, Ghana, Newmont Ghana Gold Limited Ahafo mine will host this year’s Zone II Mine Safety and First Aid Competition on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at the Kenyasi No.2 Durbar Grounds from 7:00am to 1:30pm.
This competition forms part of efforts to create and deepen safety and first aid awareness among mining companies and their host communities.
The theme for this year’s competition is “Safe & Responsible Mining, Our Heritage”
The competition is a one-day event, and an industry tradition.
Competing teams are Asanko Gold Mine, Golden Star Bogoso Prestea Limited., Gold Fields Ghana, Tarkwa and their community teams.
Winners from the Zone will join winning teams from the other (2) zones to compete at the national level within the last quarter of this year.
