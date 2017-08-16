TOP STORIES
A bad priest who sit down for his town to be shattered will also suffer the repercussion of the destruction.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3816
|4.3860
|Euro
|5.1353
|5.1397
|Pound Sterling
|5.6304
|5.6382
|Swiss Franc
|4.5046
|4.5077
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4350
|3.4371
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3290
|Australian Dollar
|3.4244
|3.4320
The Official Closing Ceremony Of The National Policy Summit On Trade And Industry
H.E. Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, Vice President Of The Republic The Accra International Conference 15th August, 2017
HON. MINISTER OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY
HON. MINISTER OF INFORMATION
HON. MINISTERS OF STATE
HIGH COMMISSIONERS /AMBASSADORS
HON. DEPUTY MINISTERS
CHIEF DIRECTOR, DIRECTORS AND HEADS OF MDAs,
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS OF STATE INSTITUTIONS
CAPTAINS OF INDUSTRIES AND COMMERCE,
OUR DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS,
DISTRICT CHIEF EXECUTIVES (DCEs)
DISTINGUISHED INVITED GUESTS,
FRIENDS FROM THE MEDIA,
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN,
CONTINENTAL FREE TRADE AGREEMENT (CFTA)
The Ministry of Trade and Industry would in the coming months engage stakeholders and sensitize the business community on this new continental directions. We need your inputs. We want to encourage you to expand your perspectives on the emerging Africa. We as government will continue to engage in dialogue. In the end it is your bold entrepreneurial skills and your competitiveness that will determine how far and how much Ghana can take advantage of the opportunities of continental free trade.
AGOA STRATEGY
GHANA INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ACT 926
Government would in the coming days officially inaugurate the Commission to deal with unfair trade issues and enhance the competiveness of the local private sector, and contribute in making the ten key industrial transformation agenda a reality.
MID YEAR BUDGET
Provisional estimates show that Ghana’s trade account recorded a surplus of US$1,429 million for the first half of 2017 largely because of significant increase in export earnings combined with lower imports. This compares to an almost equivalent deficit of US$1,403.7 million over the same period in 2016.
GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES,
That is not all. We are working very hard to remove bottlenecks in all aspects of doing business. These among other initiatives demonstrate Government’s readiness to do its part if we are going to create and sustain the environment you need to expand opportunities and create jobs for a prosperous Ghana. We can do more but not without your tangible responsiveness to grow and expand.
PAPERLESS PORTS
LADIES AND GENTLEMENT,
We resolve to do these effective September 1, 2017:
CONCLUSION
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN
May God bless us all. And may God bless our Homeland, Ghana.
Press Statement