The Sam E. Jonah School Of Business, Aucc, Launches International Master’s Programmes In Partnership With The Uwi-Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School Of Business, Trinidad And Tobago
ADABRAKA-- Beginning in September 2017, the Sam E. Jonah School of Business at the African University College of Communications (AUCC) will be offering exciting new master’s programmes. This is made possible thanks to our collaboration with the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business at The University of the West Indies.
The programme will be delivered via multi-modal technology, allowing enrolled students to “attend” actual classes taken at the Lok Jack Graduate School of Business in Trinidad from the comfort of their homes.
This programme is accredited by the prestigious Association of MBAs, the gold standard for MBA accreditation, making AUCC one of only two universities in Ghana offering a programme with this internationally recognized accreditation.
Classes are interactive and practical and Ghanaian students will “attend” and participate in LIVE classes with students from Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana and other countries through the multi-modal platform. The interactive tool will allow the student in Ghana to be seen and heard by the students and faculty in the class, allowing for a personal, authentic and interactive classroom experience.
The courses will feature international Faculty with a wide range of industry and academic experience, exposing Ghanaian students to authentic business teaching and learning methods that will help them jumpstart their careers in a global context.
Dr. G. Koryoe Anim-Wright, President of the African University College of Communications shared her enthusiasm about the partnership.
“This is a unique opportunity for AUCC to provide master’s programmes to our talented graduates who are eager to continue their studies with us,” she stated. “And what better way than to partner with a world-class institution such as Lok Jack Graduate School of Business?
“While employees and businesses appreciate the flexibility of online programmes, many find the experience impersonal, isolating and non-interactive,” Dr. Anim-Wright continued. “Our programme combines the best of both worlds — allowing students to immerse themselves in a classroom experience by attending actual classes using the interactive educational technology tool.”
Under this partnership, AUCC has received approval and authorisation from the National Accreditation Board to offer the following programs:
The first three programmes are accredited by the Association of MBAs in the UK.
Dr. Kamla Mungal, who visited AUCC in 2016, is the Director of Accreditation and Academic Development at the Lok Jack GSB.
“The Lok Jack GSB is committed to its development purpose and recognizes the importance of global partnerships in addressing systemic issues and facilitating change. Our authentic learning philosophy will ensure deep interactions and a truly global education for all our students, local and global. We look forward to a rewarding partnership between the UWI-ALJGSB and Sam E. Jonah School of Business,” she said.
About Sam. E Jonah School of Business
The Sam E. Jonah School of Business at the African University College of Communications (AUCC) was established in 2014 to provide top notch business and management education to Ghanaians and the international community. The Business School is affiliated to University of Ghana, GIMPA, and currently with Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School, University of West Indies. Named after the international business mogul Sir Sam E. Jonah, the School is poised to developing a new cream of scholars and leaders who are equipped to transform knowledge in business and management into world class career opportunities and enterprises to advance our societies.
About Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business
The Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business was established in 1989 as a joint venture between The University of the West Indies and the private sector of Trinidad and Tobago to provide postgraduate education in business and management. Today, Lok Jack GSB is recognised as the premier institution for the provision of business and management education, training and consultancy services in Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean region. The motto ‘Innovatus Ars Ducendi’, means Innovating the Art of Leadership.
