TMA and TTC's relationship spurs development in Tema
Tema, Aug. 4, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Annan-La, says the cordial relationship between the Assembly and the Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has brought about peace and development in the Metropolis.
He made this observation on Friday during a courtesy call on the Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku II, at his palace during which he presented items to the council towards the celebration of this year's Homowo celebrations.
'We've always had a cordial relationship with the traditional council. We always consult them whenever we take major decisions concerning the Metropolis,' he said.
He informed the chiefs of his 'Tema Restoration Agenda' in which he sought to transform the fortunes of Tema adding that he would tackle the Bankuman Sewage lines project and embark on a massive street lights construction to rid the city of dark nights.
Mr. Ishmael Ashitey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, advised the chiefs to encourage the young ones to take education serious since 'there are lots of industries in Tema, but without education, the youth in the Metropolis can't take advantage of it.'
He cautioned city dwellers to 'help keep the city clean and be responsible for the rubbish we generate.'
On behalf of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Mr Annan-La presented ten bags of maize, 30 crates of water, three crates of cooking oil, ten crates of canned beer, ten crates of assorted drinks, three bottles of schnapps and a sum of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 10 000.00).to the Traditional Council.
GNA
By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA
