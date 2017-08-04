TOP STORIES
Give a liar and a looter a long rope and he will hang himself with it..... X goes for "medical check up "By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
2 missing, 3 others injured after trotro bus plunged into Teshie Lagoon
At least two people are reportedly missing with three others injured after a trotro bus veered off the Kpeshie Bridge into the Teshie Lagoon in Accra.
The accident is reported to have occurred on Friday at 4:00 am.
According to an eyewitness there were five people in the vehicle when it journeyed from the La Palm Royal Beach towards the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Training Center.
Upon reaching the Kpeshie Bridge, the vehicle veered off its lane to the other lane.
'It then went straight into the Teshie Lagoon,' the eyewitness told Joy News’ Jennifer Kwakyewaa Akuamoah during a visit to the scene.
Nine hours after the vehicle was successfully pulled out of the water by a towing truck at exactly 11am, three people, including the driver and the mate, were found inside with various degrees of injuries.
The injured are on admission at the 37 Military Hospital, but the two others who were also in the vehicle during the accident have not been accounted for, Jennifer has reported.
Head of Kpeshie MTTU, ASP Stella Ewool has told Joy News, police investigators have been dispatched to the scene to establish the cause of the accident.
General News