The Disciples International Ministry celebrates anniversary
Accra, Aug. 2, GNA - Pastor David Omiyale, Minister-In-Charge of The Disciples International Ministry, has described illegal mining as an evil act which needed to be stopped or it will plunder the nation of her natural resources.
He said those who indulged in the illegal mining were wicked citizens who sought the destruction of the environment for their personal interest.
Pastor Omiyale was speaking at the ninth anniversary celebration of the Church in Accra.
Lamenting the destructive nature of galamesy to the country's water bodies and vegetation, Pastor Omiyale stated that people engaged in such activities were more wicked and dangerous than murderers.
'Thinking about yourself and family without considering the nation means you are greedy and evil'' adding that 'In all let us think about the future of the country and the generations to come,' he said.
The Minister called on the citizenry to put the interest of the nation first and desist from attitudes and activities that would destroy it.
He commended government's fight against the menace urging it to intensify the fight to clamp down on unscrupulous persons who still engaged in the act in spite of the ban.
Pastor Omiyale said the Church which was started in 2008 with four members, now had a congregation of 300.
He said plans were very far advanced for the Church to open a school and a hospital to cater for the educational and the health needs of the community. GNA
