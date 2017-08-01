TOP STORIES
Knight and Ladies of Marshall hold thanksgiving service
Winneba (C/R), Aug 1, GNA - Reverend Father Anthony Otu Abban, Chaplain of Christ for Teacher College of Education (CTCE) Kumasi, has called on Ghanaians to depend on the Almighty God for directions in all endeavors .
He said as humans, we cannot progress, take good care of ourselves, and overcome tribulation without the guidance of God.
Rev.Fr. Abban made the call in a sermon he delivered at a special 'Thanksgiving Service' at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Winneba Parish, to Climax the 55th anniversary of the Knight and Ladies of Marshall (Council 17, Court 20), a friendly and charity society in the Church.
The Anniversary was on the theme 'A call to Unity, Charity, Fraternity and Service: The Role of the Marshallan, Knights and Leaders Marshall'.
Among the activities the group undertook as part of the anniversary celebrations were clean-up exercise in Winneba, donation to Winneba local prisons and indoor games.
Let us invites the Almighty God to administer all our affairs and the needed progress, peace and tranquility will always be ours, he stated.
At a reception, which was later held to raise funds to construct a temple for Marshallans, Grand Knight Peter Nimo of the Winneba Chapter on behalf of the members of the Society commended the founding fathers of the chapter for acquiring two plot of land for the society.
Citations were presented to Sir Knight Professor Mawuadem Koku Amedeker and Lady Marshall Philomena Rose Mensah for their dedication and selfless contributions to society.
The members later pledged to continue to be obedient and loyal, saying with faith, hope and love they would endeavor to pursue their apostolate.
A total of GH¢2,858.00 cash and pledges of GH¢2,700.00 of bags of cement, trips of sand and stones were made in an appeal for funds for the commencement of the proposed temple.
A cake was also cut to official symbolized the climaxed of the Anniversary.
The event was graced by members of the Society from other chapters in Central, Eastern and Greater Accra.
GNA
