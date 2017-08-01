TOP STORIES
"Tell me who is your friend and I will tell you who you are"By: Kpieni
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Focus prominent attention on good character training - Director
Kumasi, Aug 01, GNA - Mrs. Mary Owusu Achiaw, the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, has underlined the need for teachers to give prominent attention to good character training of children.
They should be assist them to internalize the core Ghanaian values of hard work, respect for authority, compassion and patriotism.
This, she said was necessary to halt the growing indiscipline and waywardness among the young people, adding that, the focus should not only be on academic excellence.
Mrs. Owusu Achiaw said this in a speech read for her at a roundtable conference organized by the Regional branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers' Ladies Association (GNAT-LAS) in Kumasi.
It was held under the theme 'Transforming societies through education: Agenda 2030, the empowered woman factor'.
The Education Director expressed concern about the situation, where the overriding interest of many a parent appeared to be on how to get their children to score good grades in examination and not about how they conducted themselves.
She said this was putting undue pressure on the children. Added to that was the struggle for social recognition and material things.
She said it was time the nation's education was redirected and focused on bringing up children in a holistic manner - combine good academic performance with moral uprightness.
It was the responsibility of society to determine how children were shaped - trained to make their lives meaningful to society.
Mrs Owusu Achiaw indicated that women played critical role in the education and training of children and it was therefore important that they were empowered to do this more effectively.
She urged female teachers to take centre stage in the fight to eliminate all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.
GNA
By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Education