TOP STORIES
Pls give Someone a Smile and Say HAVE A NICE DAY, ! Its makes an Enemy Happy for a ChangeBy: akoAso HH GER
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Disbursement Of Trainee Teacher Allowances Starts Sept
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah, has indicated that the Trust will commence the disbursement of allowances to teachers and nursing trainees in September this year.
According to him, staff of the SLTF have embarked on a nationwide sensitization programmes for the target institutions.
They have met principals of Colleges of Education and Nurses Training Colleges to discuss procedures to access the allowances.
He averred that all teachers and nursing trainees would receive their allowances according to the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2016 manifesto to restore the allowances to the teachers and nurse trainees.
Speaking at a send-off party held in honour of 73 National Service Personnel (NSP), who were deployed to the SLTF for the 2016/17 service year at the institution's head office in Accra on yesterday, he averred that the SLTF is an agency under the Ministry of Education (MOE), which was established in December 2005 under the trustee Incorporation Act 106 of 1962.
The SLTF is currently operating under Act 820 of 2011 which mandates it to disburse loans to accredited public or private tertiary institutions.
In accordance with this mandate, the SLTF is to provide financial resources and sound management of the Fund for the benefit of students pursuing accredited programmes.
He stated that GSLT took over the functions of the Student Loan Management from the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and commenced operations in 2006/07 academic year.
“We have positioned ourselves in readiness to disburse the allowances in line with government directive to help our teacher and nursing trainees,” he declared.
Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah, who congratulated the NSP for their successful completion of service, was hopeful they had acquired invaluable lessons that have enriched their work successfully.
Thirteen personnel received special commendations from management for their respective contributions towards enhancing the work of the SLTF.
Ms Selasie Tetteh, Best Personnel for the 2016/17 group and Stephen Gorbitey Coordinator of the SLTF NSP, paid glowing tribute to management for its dedication.
Members of staff took turns to express goodwill messages to the outgoing personnel, including Rosemary Aryee, Technical and Rescue Unit and Gifty Appiesie also of the Audit Department.
Speaking to DAILY GUIDE in a related development, he explained that students in both public and private universities, who have taken the student loans, would continue with that arrangement and pay the loans per the agreement.
By Solomon Ofori
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News